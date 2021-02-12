Jeremiah Checks Out PirateFest Weekends at LEGOLAND Florida

Jeremiah braved the rough waters and took us on an adventure over at LEGOLAND Florida for PirateFest! PirateFest Weekends will take place February 12-14, 20-21, and 27-28.

The event premiered a new water show, Brickbeard’s Watersports Stunt Show, and celebrated the beginning of PirateFest Weekends and LEGOLAND Florida’s 10th anniversary with the “King of the High Wire” Nik Wallenda, walking 60 feet in the air from the top of The LEGO Movie World Masters of Flight attraction to nearly 600 feet to the top of the new LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel.

Make sure to pick up your Pirate Guide before entering.

There are many interactive activities just waiting to be found during the weekends like the Academy of Arrrgh! And meet and greets with LEGO characters.

You can also find some pirate-themed funnel cakes at the Funnel Cake Factory like the Cannonball FUNnel Cake with chocolate malt cannonballs atop broken chocolate wafers, graham cracker, and whipped cream on a crow’s nest of warm funnel cake​.

Some savory pirate dishes like the Barrgh-B-Q Chicken Wings and Buried Treasure Mac n’ Cheese can be found at Ultimate Sandwich Builder.

If you want to see more of LEGOLAND Florida, check out Jeremiah’s park walk. PirateFest Weekends will continue through the end of February, so make sure to visit! You can learn more about the event here and book a stay at the Pirate Island Hotel to truly make it a pirate weekend.