Kingpin’s Masterplan For Marvel Universe Revealed in Giant-Size “Spider-Man: King’s Ransom #1”

Kingpin’s master plan for the Marvel Universe will be revealed in the giant-sized Amazing Spider-Man: King’s Ransom #1, with an epic final of the arc in a giant-sized issue in May.
What’s Happening:
- With twists and turns in every issue, Nick Spencer’s Amazing Spider-Man has become one of the most unpredictable books on stands today! And now, readers will finally witness Spidey’s long-awaited confrontation with Kingpin in an explosive new arc titled King’s Ransom. Kicking off next month in Amazing Spider-Man #61, King’s Ransom will be an arc so momentous, it will conclude in a special, giant-sized finale issue in May.
- Find out Kingpin’s goal and how it violates all natural law. Learn more about the years’ old enmity between Tombstone and Robbie Robertson. And discover what’s next for the fan-favorite frenemy, Boomerang. All this and more as Spider-Man’s whole status quo is turned upside down in one explosive showdown! Don’t miss a giant-size Amazing Spider-Man: King’s Ransom #1 by Nick Spencer and Rogê Antônio (X-Men Red, Conan the Barbarian) when it arrives in May!
What They’re Saying:
- Editor Nick Lowe: If you thought 2020 held some huge Spidey surprises (the return of the Green Goblin, the reveal of Kindred as Harry Osborn, the Sin-Eater’s reign of terror), you ain’t seen nothing yet. Nick Spencer is telling the biggest stories in Amazing Spider-Man history and they can’t fit in a normal comic, so we’re giant-sizing, starting with the cacophonous climax of King’s Ransom!