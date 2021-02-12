Four New Projects in the Works from Award-Winning “Free Solo” Producers at National Geographic

National Geographic is working with the Oscar-winning producers behind Free Solo on four new projects announced today.

What’s Happening:

E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, Academy Award-winning producers of the National Geographic Free Solo

The lineup of projects in the works includes two documentary films, a 10-part documentary series and a pilot.

Following Free Solo ’s success, Vasarhelyi and Chin signed a first-look deal with National Geographic.

’s success, Vasarhelyi and Chin signed a first-look deal with National Geographic. You can find more information on each project below. All titles are working titles and could change in the future.

Thai Cave Rescue (Documentary)

“On a cool June afternoon in the hilly region of northern Thailand, the Wild Boars youth soccer team was finishing practice early so that they could attend a teammate’s birthday party. Before heading to the party, the 12 boys and their assistant coach decided to explore a nearby system of caves—an outing that transformed into a two-week saga of survival and a story that would capture the attention of the world. THAI CAVE RESCUE will chronicle the dramatic 2018 rescue of the team trapped deep inside a flooding cave, the perilous world of cave diving, the bravery of the rescuers and the dedication of an entire community that made great sacrifices to save these young boys. A full 360° view of the crisis, told through unexpected angles and with untold stories, the film will bring to light the imagination and determination displayed during the heroic endeavor. Unlike most diving experiences in which one relies on a team, these rescue divers were in the water on their own, completely dependent on their gear and knowing that if it failed, that would be the end. There would be no turning back; life or death was literally a breath of air away.”

Tompkins (Documentary)

“One day in 1991, Doug Tompkins walked into a restaurant in El Calafate, Argentina, and changed the life of Kristine McDivitt forever. Kristine and Doug had met before, but this time their meeting instantly sparked an intense connection, leading to a lifelong romance and partnership. She became Kristine Tompkins, and together they moved to a remote area of southern Chile on a mission to save the world. The feature documentary is an intimate portrait of conservationist and former CEO of Patagonia, Inc., Kristine Tompkins, and the organization that she and Doug founded together, Tompkins Conservation. Exploring Kristine and Doug’s inspiring love story, as well as the national parks throughout Chile and Argentina that they helped create together, the film illustrates their incredible journey. It compels audiences to care about conservation and consider: What are you willing to live for?”

Into the Unknown (10-Part Series)

“This series takes audiences inside the minds of elite adventure athletes as they recount transformative stories of confronting fear, devastating personal loss and Mother Nature at her harshest. Through intimate interviews and self-shot archival footage from surfers, climbers, snowboarders, wingsuit jumpers, polar explorers and kayakers, learn how they prepare mentally, physically and emotionally for their high-stakes endeavors. While breaking down their process and their mindset, INTO THE UNKNOWN is a front-row seat to these risk-takers’ adventures, uncovering how they adapt and evolve, even after something goes catastrophically wrong.”

Photographer (Pilot)

“World-renowned conservation photographers and National Geographic’s 2018 Adventurers of the Year Paul Nicklen and Cristina Mittermeier are passionate about exploration, the oceans and each other. PHOTOGRAPHER turns the lens on the pioneering duo as they embark on an ambitious four-year expedition aboard the SeaLegacy One on its maiden voyage to the Bahamas. Faced with incredible risks—physical, personal and financial—the vérité pilot explores their powerful partnership and the journey that led them on this extraordinary mission to create and protect healthy oceans through inspiring images. Each subsequent episode will focus on a different National Geographic photographer.”

