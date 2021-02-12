National Geographic’s “Race to the Center of the Earth” Competition Series Kicks Off March 29th

by | Feb 12, 2021 3:49 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

National Geographic has released a trailer and episode descriptions for the upcoming competition series Race to the Center of the Earth, premiering Monday, March 29th.

What’s Happening:

  • National Geographic will premiere Race to the Center of the Earth, a new competition series, on Monday, March 29th at 10/9c.
  • The show follows four teams in different regions of the world racing to get to an equidistant destination for the chance to win $1 million.
  • The series includes seven action-packed episodes through a non-elimination competition that takes the twelve contestants to South America, Russia, Canada or Southeast Asia.
  • The series comes from the Emmy-winning producing team of Bertram Van Munster and Elise Doganieri.
  • The creators spent six months preparing the series, including scouting locations that cover more than 35,000 miles.
  • Contestants have to travel a daily course full of physical challenges each day within a set timeframe to score points, possibly losing points if they fail the mission.
  • The four teams are given names based on the region of the world they were assigned and hail from Anchorage, Denver, San Diego and Seattle.

Race to the Center of the Earth Episode Descriptions:

  • 101 – “Hit The Ground Running” – Four teams across the world compete in the ultimate adventure race for $1 million. Teams of co-workers, rock-climbers, cops and teachers are spread out across the world and racing toward the same finish line. As the race begins, teams must work together to win. For one team, a steep challenge on day one will test their mettle.
  • 102 – “Back Breaker” – As the Race to the Center of the Earth heats up, teams are pushed to the limits of both mind and body. In Canada, a snowstorm puts the team in a bind. In Vietnam, one adventurer will have to face her fears. In South America, the fabric of the team will be tested. And in Russia, the team endures the longest day of the course.
  • 103 – “The Going Gets Tough” – The race continues, and for each team it will take physical and mental strength to endure. In Russia, car troubles jeopardize the team’s lead in the competition. In Canada, relationships are put to the test. In South America, the team must make a risky decision. And Team Southeast Asia will face their most exhausting challenge yet.
  • 104 – “A Marathon Of Pain” – The Race to the Center of the Earth hits the halfway point, the Big Reveal brings new information to the teams. Competition revs up as teams are faced with harrowing challenges while emotions run high. Teams are gunning to steal first place, but do they have what it takes to win the million-dollar prize?
  • 105 – “Down To The Wire” – More than halfway through the Race, even the strongest are pushed to their breaking points. In Canada, the team faces a frozen uphill battle. In Thailand, the team’s weaknesses are exposed.  Team Russia adventures into dangerous territory. And Team South America fights against injury and fear.
  • 106 – “The Final Push” – Around the globe, teams are pushing toward the end of stage one. In Canada, a horseback ride takes a dangerous turn. In Malaysia, Team Southeast Asia battles a jungle labyrinth. In Russia, an injury plagues the entire team. And in Chile, civil unrest throws an unexpected wrench in Team South America’s journey.
  • 107 – “A Million Bucks Or Bust” – After 13 grueling days racing in their separate corners around the world, the four teams converge at the final destination for an epic head-to-head battle, where just one will walk away with the million-dollar prize.
(National Geographic)

(National Geographic)

 
 
