National Geographic’s “Explorer” Series to Embark on Groundbreaking Scientific Expeditions

National Geographic’s Explorer, a hallmark of Nat Geo storytelling since it first launched in 1985, is set to embark on two groundbreaking scientific expeditions for new single-topic episodes in winter 2022 – one above the earth and one below. Alex Honnold (“Free Solo”) made a surprise appearance announcing his month-long expedition at National Geographic’s session at the virtual winter TCA press tour. In a partnership with ABC News and Lincoln Square productions, both expeditions are in the field now.

The newly reimagined version of this flagship series will be a truly multiplatform content initiative, in partnership with National Geographic Media and ABC News.

Each stand-alone, hour-long episode immerses viewers inside unfolding expeditions around the globe and to the front lines of groundbreaking scientific, technological and historical discoveries, with ABC News talent serving as guides.

Explorer will cover timely topics, a featured magazine story and more, further deepening viewers’ understanding of the world through provocative storytelling.

The new season of Explorer begins winter 2022.

For Lincoln Square Productions, Jeanmarie Condon is senior executive producer and Drew Pulley is executive producer.

For National Geographic, Bengt Anderson is executive producer; Matt Renner is vice president, Production, and Alan Eyres is senior vice president, Production and Development.

Explorer: The Last Tepui

National Geographic Explorer Mark Synnott teams up with climbers Alex Honnold and Fuco Pisani to assist 79-year-old biologist Bruce Means to the top of a Guyanese tepui.

It has been Bruce Means’ life goal to discover a new species, a dream that may be real at the top of a “Lost world.”

The first leg of the adventure will include carving a bath through uncharted jungles.

The tepui they seek is estimated to be 1,300 feet tall with a wall of sheer rock, making it more difficult to climb then Alex Honnold’s free solo ascent up Yosemite’s El Cpitan.

Explorer: The Last Tepui is directed by National Geographic photographer and climber Renan Ozturk and documentary filmmaker Taylor Rees.

Explorer: The Deepest Cave