ABC Has Announced a Two-Hour “20/20” Special Following the Murder of Ron Rudin

What’s Happening:

ABC has announced a two-hour 20/20 special on the murder of millionaire Ron Rudin and the first TV interview with Margaret Rudin since spending 20 years in jail after being found guilty by the jury.

The 20/20 special will also have interviews with the judge from Rudin's original trial, Joseph Bonaventure, and an interview with Rudin's attorney, Greg Mullanax, who'll discuss the case and take ABC News correspondent Ryan Smith through the crime scene.

Rudin had spent two years on the run as one of America's Most Wanted following the indictment, traveling to Mexico, Arizona, and Massachusetts with different aliases and disguises before she was found and taken back to Las Vegas.

During the interview, Rudin will open up as to why she never took any of the plea deals and her desire to prove her innocence.

David Sloan is senior executive producer and Janice Johnston is executive producer. Terri Lichstein is senior broadcast producer, and Keren Schiffman and Joseph Rhee are producers of this episode.

About “20/20”

The 20/20 special premieres on Friday, February 19 (9:00 – 11:00 p.m. ET) on ABC.