Get a Behind the Scenes Look at the Creation of the Perseverance Rover With “Built for Mars” on National Geographic

National Geographic has announced Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover, a two-hour special that will coincide with the landing of the Perseverance rover in the Jezero Crater on Mars which is said to have once been flooded with water.

What’s Happening:

National Geographic will be premiering a two-hour special called Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover

that will coincide with the landing of the rover on Mars on February 18 at 8:00 pm ET. The special will go behind the scenes at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to see how the rover was created for its mission by mechanics, machinists, and other hands-on workers.

The special is a companion to the March issue of National Geographic Magazine which is currently available online.

Synopsis:

“With rare access, Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover goes behind the scenes at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to follow the birth of the Perseverance rover, whose primary mission is to accomplish a feat that’s never been done before: search for traces of life in an ancient river delta on Mars and collect samples for eventual return to Earth. To launch on time, the team working on the new rover must battle through gut-wrenching setbacks and a global pandemic. This two-hour special shines a spotlight on the essential but little-known role of the flight technicians – the mechanics, machinists, and other hands-on workers who are entrusted with the crucial job of turning the scientists' goals and the engineers’ designs into reality, with one-of-a-kind hardware built for Mars.”