Disneyland Shares Update to “Together We Can Be Incredible” Safety Campaign

Disneyland has shared an update featuring the stars of the 2004 film, The Incredibles, to their “Together We Can Be Incredible” campaign, promoting health, safety, and social distancing to Southern California counties.

What’s Happening:

The campaign features characters from Disney and Pixar’s The Incredibles, with characters sharing tips and reminders of important health and safety measures delivered through digital billboards, radio, TV, social media content, and more. The purpose of the campaign is to encourage all residents to adhere to current health and safety guidelines to help protect local communities.

The update includes the addition of banners, digital billboards and social media content featuring characters, Frozone, with the message, “Fever? Chill at Home,” and Violet, with the message, “Stay in Your Bubble. Help Protect Yourself and Others.”

Previous entries also included: Edna Mode – “Wear Your Face Covering, Dahling” Dash – “Dash Off to Wash Your Hands Frequently” Elastigirl – “Maintain Proper Distance” Frozone – “Fever? Chill at home”

