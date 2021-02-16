ESPN Has Named Rosetta Ellis-Pilie as Vice President, Talent Development and Negotiations

What’s Happening:

Rosetta Ellis-Pilie has been named Vice President, Talent Development and Negotiations at ESPN starting May 1. She will lead the ESPN Talent Office in hiring, development, and contract negotiations.

Ellis-Pilie joined ESPN in 2011 and has worked in the legal department for almost a decade. She was most recently ESPN’s Vice President and Assistant Chief Counsel.

She has served in the United States Army and has participated in The Walt Disney Company’s “Heroes Work Here” campaign which helps hire, train and support military veterans entering the civilian workforce.

Ellis-Pilie has developed, negotiated, and finalized many agreements related to ESPN’s rights, content, and commentators. She was most recently involved with the agreements with UFC, and the contract extension of Stephen A. Smith.

What They’re Saying:

Norby Williamson, ESPN Executive Vice President, Production and Executive Editor: “Rosetta is well respected at ESPN and throughout our industry. She brings relevant experience, strong leadership traits and a fresh perspective to this pivotal role. ESPN has the most skilled, diverse talent team, and Rosetta will undoubtedly drive continued success through a focus on fostering growth and hiring the best people.”

"This is an exceptional opportunity, particularly given its importance to ESPN's connection with sports fans and our overall business. I am truly excited to continue to interact with colleagues across the company as well as outside contacts, many of whom I have worked closely with on projects over the past decade. Our talent lineup is the forward-facing cornerstone of ESPN and I look forward to joining forces with them directly when I start this exciting new chapter in May."