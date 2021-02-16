Reservations Now Open For The New Walt Disney World Swan Reserve

Reservations can now be made at the new Walt Disney World Swan Reserve, the newest addition to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin hotels in the heart of Walt Disney World near EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

Visitors can now make reservations for the newest addition to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resorts, the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve, a 14-story hotel, offering an upscale and boutique environment in the middle of Walt Disney World Resort.

On track to open this summer, at this time reservations can be made for Sept. 1 and beyond.

The Walt Disney World Swan Reserve is designed to offer an intimate and tranquil oasis like no other for guests to experience the Walt Disney World Resort. Positioned adjacent to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, the hotel will feature 349 guest rooms, 149 spacious suites and two presidential suites, all lavishly appointed and featuring floor-to-ceiling windows.

With EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios within walking distance, or easily accessible via complimentary Disney water taxi, guests of the hotel can flow effortlessly from the excitement of the theme parks to the relaxation of their guest room.

The hotel’s suites are ideal for families of 6-8 people or for executive business meetings, featuring residential-style comfort combined with the latest technological capabilities.

New features at the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve will include: Vue, an exclusive rooftop space perfect for weddings and social galas – boasting breathtaking views of Walt Disney World Resort New signature Mediterranean restaurant Grab-n-go cafe Scenic pool area with elevated deck and fire pit State-of-the-art fitness center More than 15,000 sq. ft. of meeting space, including 2 ballrooms and 12 meeting rooms More than 13,000 sq. ft. of outdoor event space Business Center Unique Walt Disney World Resort benefits, including complimentary transportation to all four theme parks and Disney Springs for entertainment, shopping and dining



Additionally, guests of the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve will have full access to all the amenities at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, including Mandara Spa, five pools, 18 restaurants and lounges, preferred tee times on nearby Disney championship golf courses, four signature restaurants: Shula’s Steak House, Todd English’s bluezoo, Il Mulino and Kimonos and special Disney benefits.

What They’re Saying:

Area General Manager Sean Verney: “Guests of the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve will truly have an experience like nothing else, thanks to a location that’s like nowhere else. With its relaxing atmosphere, 151 well-appointed suites with stunning views, it really is the perfect complement to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, providing even more options to experience a magical getaway.“