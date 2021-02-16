Universal Orlando Resort Shares Recipe For Their Mardi Gras Jambalaya

Universal Studios Florida has shared the recipe for their popular Mardi Gras offering, Jambalaya, so folks who can't make it to the Universal Orlando Resort can enjoy the dish at home!

What’s Happening:

Every spring, Universal Orlando Resort joins in on celebrating Mardi Gras. with Universal Studios Florida

If you aren’t able to celebrate Mardi Gras with us in person this year, then bring the party home with one of the park’s classic recipes, jambalaya. This dish is jam-packed with flavor (just look at that ingredients list below!) and happens to be one of my favorite things to eat in the parks. And now, you don’t have to wait for Fat Tuesday to roll around every year to indulge in a bowl.

Ingredients to add to your shopping list: ¾ cups andouille sausage ¼ cup tasso ham 1 cup chicken ½ cup of bay shrimp ¼ cup white onion ¼ cup celery ⅛ cup green peppers 1 tbsp garlic 1 cup tomato 4 tbsp olive oil 2 tbsp tomato puree 1 tsp tabasco sauce ½ tsp oregano 1 tsp thyme 1 tsp rosemary 2 bay leaves ½ cayenne pepper 2 cups chicken stock ¼ cup black-eyed peas ¾ cup white rice Salt to taste Time to Cook:

It is recommended to prep all of your ingredients beforehand so you can easily throw them in as the dish cooks. This includes chopping all the veggies, mincing garlic (unless you buy the pre-chopped garlic in a jar), chopping the meat into bite-sized pieces, getting your measuring cups and spoons laid out, etc.

Heat 4 tablespoons of olive oil in a large cooking pot or skillet over medium heat. Chop and add the andouille sausage and tasso ham and sauté until crisp.

Once the sausage and ham are crisp, mix in the chopped onions, celery, green peppers, and minced garlic. Cook for 5 minutes.

Add in your chicken and cook for another 7 minutes.

The next part is where it really starts to smell good. Add in the tomato, tomato puree, salt to taste, oregano, thyme, rosemary, bay leaves, cayenne pepper, tabasco sauce, chicken stock, and black-eyed peas. Mix well and bring to a boil.

Once it’s boiling, toss in the bay shrimp and white rice and stir well. Cover with the lid and bring the temp down to simmer for 15 minutes.

Serve warm and enjoy! (Kudos to you if you also have some crawfish to boil and top your plate.)

Remember, if you have a food allergy (like shellfish) or a diet preference (like no pork), you can exclude that ingredient and adjust the cooking directions as needed.

Mardi Gras is happening now at Universal Studios Florida, and ends on March 28th. We sent our own Mike Mack to enjoy the festivities, which you can read about here, and watch the replay of our live walk and talk below!