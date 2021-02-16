Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Can Enjoy Limited Time Discount on shopDisney.com and at Disney Stores

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can enjoy 25% off select merchandise while they shop online on shopDisney.com, as well as at Disney Stores nationwide for a limited time.

What’s Happening:

From February 21 through February 24, 2021, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can receive 25% off select merchandise purchases of $75 or more on shopDisney.com and at Disney Stores nationwide.

Here is how Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can redeem 25% off their purchase of $75 or More Sitewide: Check that your Disney Parks account is linked to your Walt Disney World Annual Pass by going to the Walt Disney World website Click into “Sign In or Create Account” then log in or register into your account. Click the “Welcome” link. Click into “Membership & Passes.” Under “Link Memberships & Passes to Your Account” ensure your Walt Disney World Annual Pass is linked. Ifit is not, click “Add a Disney Annual Pass” and add necessary information. Go to shopDisney Sign in to your shopDisney account affiliated with your Disney Parks Account. Place at least one eligible item into your Bag. In “My Bag” type the Promotion Code AP25OFF into the Add Promotion Code area. The promotion will be applied to all eligible items in your Bag. Continue shopping or begin checkout.

How to Redeem 25% off $75 or More at Disney Store Locations: Show a valid Annual Pass card or Annual Pass on your My Disney Experience mobile app and a valid government-issued photo ID to a Cast Member during checkout to redeem the 25% off $75 or more offer on eligible items in your transaction.



