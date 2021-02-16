Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Can Enjoy Limited Time Discount on shopDisney.com and at Disney Stores

by | Feb 16, 2021 12:59 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can enjoy 25% off select merchandise while they shop online on shopDisney.com, as well as at Disney Stores nationwide for a limited time.

What’s Happening:

  • From February 21 through February 24, 2021, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can receive 25% off select merchandise purchases of $75 or more on shopDisney.com and at Disney Stores nationwide.
  • Here is how Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can redeem 25% off their purchase of  $75 or More Sitewide:
    • Check that your Disney Parks account is linked to your Walt Disney World Annual Pass by going to the Walt Disney World website.
    • Click into “Sign In or Create Account” then log in or register into your account.
    • Click the “Welcome” link.
    • Click into “Membership & Passes.”
    • Under “Link Memberships & Passes to Your Account” ensure your Walt Disney World Annual Pass is linked. Ifit is not, click “Add a Disney Annual Pass” and add necessary information.
    • Go to shopDisney.
    • Sign in to your shopDisney account affiliated with your Disney Parks Account.
    • Place at least one eligible item into your Bag.
    • In “My Bag” type the Promotion Code AP25OFF into the Add Promotion Code area.
    • The promotion will be applied to all eligible items in your Bag.
    • Continue shopping or begin checkout.
  • How to Redeem 25% off $75 or More at Disney Store Locations:
    • Show a valid Annual Pass card or Annual Pass on your My Disney Experience mobile app and a valid government-issued photo ID to a Cast Member during checkout to redeem the 25% off $75 or more offer on eligible items in your transaction.

Important to Remember:

  • This offer is only valid February 21, 2021 (12:01 am PT) through February 24, 2021 (11:59 pm PT) or while supplies last, whichever occurs first, on select, in-stock merchandise for orders placed online at shopDisney.com and Disney store.
  • Not valid on purchases made via phone order and Disney Baby Store retail and outlet locations or Disney Parks and Resorts locations.
  • This offer is not valid on Disney Theme Park Tickets, Disney Gift Cards, The Walt Disney Company Collectible Shareholder Certificate, subscription products, art & collectibles, books & media (DVDs, Blu-rays, CDs & video games), electronic toys, limited edition, special edition & limited release merchandise, talking action figures, select Star Wars: The Mandalorian merchandise, items related to a charitable promotion, and items from the following brands and collections: Aden & Anais, Afridrille Shoes, Barbie Signature Collection, Barefoot Dreams, Beats by Dre, Bésame, Circle with Disney, Cloth Face Masks 4-Pack Set, ColourPop, Converse, Cubcoats, Disney Designer Jewelry Collection, Disney Fairy Tale Wedding Rings, Disney Parks Designer Collection, Enesco, Fantasy Flight Games, Finn & Emma, Freshly Picked, Garmin, Hanna Andersson, Jim Shore, Le Creuset, LEGO, Lenox, Levi’s, LÍLLÉbaby, Lionel, Marvel Legends Series, Master of Arts, Mickey: The True Original Exhibition, Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction Collection, Milk Snob, National Geographic, New Balance, Nike, Nixon, Olszewski, Opening Ceremony, Otterbox Electronics, Element Skateboard Decks, Pandora: The World of Avatar Interactive Banshee Toy, Petunia Pickle Bottom, Pippa & Julie, Precious Moments, rag & bone, RockLove, Royal Selangor, S.T. Dupont, Sentiments, Shinola, Sideshow Collectibles, select Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge merchandise, Star Wars: The Black Series, Steiff, Terez, Thomas Kinkade, TOMS, Vinylmation, and Waddle. Additional exclusions may apply.
  • The offer cannot be combined with any other offer or discount, except available shipping offers. Additional Shipping & Handling applies for select items or shipments to more than one shipment address. No adjustments to prior purchases. Merchandise subject to availability.
  • Returns and exchanges will be subject to discount taken at time of purchase. Valid packing slip required for returns and exchanges. Offer subject to restrictions and change without notice. Void where prohibited.
 
 
