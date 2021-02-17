Comic Review – “X-Men: Legends #1” Revisits Classic X-Men to Tell a New Story

by | Feb 17, 2021 2:44 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

The X-Men have come a long way over the years. From students of Professor X to leaders of a whole mutant nation, these characters have been a cornerstone of the Marvel Universe for a long time. This new series revisits a classic version of the X-Men to tell a previously untold story.

The family tree of the Summers family is incredibly complicated – riddled with time-travel plot points and genetic mutations. It’s not going to get any easier to follow either as “X-Men: Legends #1” goes back to a time before the mutant island of Krakoa to add another branch to that family tree.

The X-Men have had a complicated past with a race of aliens known as the Shi’ar. When they return to Earth and launch a series of assaults, Cyclops and his brother Havok fight off a group known as the Crystal Claws but not before they accomplish their mission of abducting their grandparents.

Meanwhile, Adam-X, a mutant with an even more mysterious past than any of the aforementioned others, has a run in with another former member of the X-Men who brings him back into the fight. He thought he was done dealing with the Shi’ar but he was very wrong.

As is usually the case when unfamiliar characters meet for the first time in the Marvel Universe, Cyclops and Havok go toe to toe with Adam and get an idea of just how capable he is. But there is also so much more to their relationship and the Summers family tree is growing again.

This nostalgia-driven issue is a lot of fun for fans of the X-Men from the 80s and 90s. It’s not only the face that we jump back into what should be a much simpler time for these characters, but also the incredible artwork that will have the X-Men: The Animated Series theme playing in your head the entire time you read it.

As for that simpler time, that concept kind of gets tossed aside by focusing this first issue on the Summers family and even adding a new wrinkle to further complicate things. On top of that, including the Shi’ar, with their difficult political landscape, only add another layer of potential confusion. Still, if you have a basic working knowledge on the history of the X-Men and can allow yourself to not get bogged down by all the details, this is a fairly easy issue to read.

This issue also builds the start of a much bigger story. With Adam-X at its center, this can be a very different story that changes the way the X-Men operate forever. The potential for future ramification is immense as the current landscape of mutants is very delicate with family and politics at its core. IT will be interesting to see how this impacts the operations of Krakoa.

All in all, this is a must-read for fans of the X-Men who grew up in the 90s. The artwork alone is worth the price and getting back to a time in which the X-Men were actually the X-Men and not an island of mutants trying to find their place in the world is very refreshing.

You can check out “X-Men: Legends #1” here.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed