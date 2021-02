Disney Cruise Line Announces Marvel Day and Star Wars Day at Sea Dates for 2022

Disney has announced that the popular Marvel Day and Star Wars Day at Sea for Disney Cruise Line will be returning in 2022.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Day at Sea will be on the Disney Magic cruising to the Caribbean and the Bahamas on 5-night sailings out of Miami, Florida on the following dates: January 8, 2022 – 5-Night Western Caribbean Cruise January 17, 2022 – 5-Night Bahamian Cruise January 22, 2022 – 5-Night Western Caribbean Cruise January 31, 2022 – 5-Night Bahamian Cruise February 5, 2022 – 5-Night Western Caribbean Cruise February 14, 2022 – 5-Night Western Caribbean Cruise February 19, 2022 – 5-Night Bahamian Cruise February 28, 2022 – 5-Night Bahamian Cruise March 5, 2022 – 5-Night Western Caribbean Cruise

Star Wars Day at Sea will be on the Disney Fantasy cruising to the Caribbean on 7-night sailings out of Port Canaveral, Florida on the following dates: January 8, 2022 – 7-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise January 15, 2022 – 7-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise January 22, 2022 – 7-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise January 29, 2022 – 7-Night Western Caribbean Cruise February 5, 2022 – 7-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise February 12, 2022 – 7-Night Western Caribbean Cruise February 19, 2022 – 7-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise February 26, 2022 – 7-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise March 5, 2022 – 7-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise

