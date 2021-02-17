Existing Lawsuit Against Disney Amended To Include New Findings Regarding Policy Against Discussing Pay

by | Feb 17, 2021 1:23 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Women suing as part of a class action lawsuit against Disney have recently discovered the company has been violating a California law prohibiting workers from discussing wages, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

  • A class action lawsuit that is nearly three years old, alleges Disney pays women less than men for similar work. Reportedly, the women suing have discovered that Disney has been violating a California law that prohibits employees from discussing wages.
  • The plaintiffs now want to amend their lawsuit to include a new claim regarding pay secrecy. Filed within the last week, based on "recently uncovered evidence that Disney has been violating California Labor Code section 232" with a uniform policy over pay secrecy.
  • In 2019, a judge rejected Disney’s original claim that the circumstances of each claim of inferior pay aren’t similar enough to allow for the women to sue as a group.
  • As of right now, Disney is planning on reprising these arguments, and both the company and the women are engaged in discovery, with the women hoping to acquire an analysis of pay data done by an outside consultant, and planned depositions will begin soon.
  • Reportedly, the attorneys representing Disney are still considering whether or not they wish to contend the “belated effort” of amending the complaint. The use of italics by Disney’s attorneys in a statement however, may give a hint as to their strategy regarding the amendment. According to Felicia Davis, an attorney representing Disney, the document that evidently lays out Disney's pay secrecy policy "does not prohibit discussion of compensation among peers as a condition of employment and by no means establishes a cause of action under Labor Code Section 232."
  • A spokesperson for Disney added, "Disney does not prohibit its employees from talking about their pay and looks forward to proving the falsity of this latest plaintiff claim.”

What They’re Saying:

  • Attorney Lori Andrus: "Policies regarding pay secrecy have been shown to negatively impact women workers' pay because they systematically deprive female employees of the information they need to demand equal pay. The opposite is also true: pay transparency closes the gender wage gap completely… Given the significant role that pay secrecy plays in suppressing women's pay, it is appropriate for violations of Section 232 to be tried concomitantly with Plaintiffs' other causes of action."
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed