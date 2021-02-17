Funko Announces Classic Disney Character Pop! Vinyl Figure Exclusives As Part of Funko Virtual Con Spring 2021

by | Feb 17, 2021 11:13 AM Pacific Time

Tags:

Funko is bringing some favorite Disney characters to life with some of their new Pop! Vinyl figures, but ease up when you reach for those wallets and purses, these new figures are highly exclusive as part of the Funko Virtual Con.

What’s Happening:

  • Funko is hosting a virtual con, releasing a large number of exclusive Pop! Vinyl figures, including four new ones featuring classic Disney characters. Over the past few days, the fan-favorite company has been tweeting out sneak peeks at the new figures as well, fully revealing them today. 
  • The Disney figures that are set to be released at the virtual con include Belle from Beauty and the Beast wearing a green dress and holding a book, the Caterpillar from Alice in Wonderland, a Green Ogre from Adventures of the Gummi Bears, and probably what will be the most sought after piece of these, A glow in the dark skeleton on top of a pile of gold from Disney Parks’ Pirates of the Caribbean.

  • UPDATE: Funko has also revealed that Yoda from several of the Star Wars films will also be released as an exclusive.

  • Because fans are not yet able to come together in the convention center, Funko is hosting another Funko Virtual Con celebration! To keep the convention spirit alive, they will be bringing you Emerald City Comic Con virtually with Funko's fifth virtual con!
  • Funko Virtual Con Spring 2021 will take place March 1st, 2021 – March 5th, 2021 and the week will be filled with giveaways, special guests, and more! But more importantly, especially in regards to the figures above, fans will likely want to know how to get their hands on some of these exclusive figures.

From Funko.com:

HOW TO SHOP FUNKO VIRTUAL CON SPRING 2021:

In a continued effort to combat bots and host the best possible shopping experience on Funko.com, we’ve created a lottery system to ensure you, the Funatics, get the ECCC exclusives you want when they go on sale on Wednesday, March 3rd!

Below is everything you need to know about how to sign up for the lottery and purchase exclusive items.

Don’t forget to read the terms and conditions of the event before you shop!

How do I qualify to get a chance at a lottery spot?

  • In order to qualify you must have an account on Funko.com and be a member of the Funko Fan Club (FFC) by February 14th, 2021 at 11:59PM PST.
  • Expect to receive an email on February 15th, 2021 asking you to opt in for the lottery. You will be expected to follow the instructions to opt in.

How do I know if I'm a Funko Fan Club Member?

  • You can check to see if you're a Funko Fan Club member by logging into your Funko.com account and opening your settings.
    • The banner above your Personal Info section will either welcome you to the Fan Club or invite you to sign up if you haven't

How will Funko select lottery winners?

  • If you opted in to the lottery, lottery winners will be randomly selected from this pool.
  • If selected, you will be notified via email on February 24th, 2021.
  • Funko will use the email registered to your Funko Fan Club membership. The registered email to your account must be a valid/deliverable email in order to be entered into the lottery.

If I am a lottery winner, how do I access the event?

  • Funko will assign lottery winners to one of two time slots on February 24th, 2021
  • Right before winners' assigned time slot on March 3rd, 2021, lottery winners will receive an email containing a link to the event and your password to access the sale.
  • The event can only be accessed through the link and your password provided in the email.
  • The email sent will also contain all of the steps required to access the event.
  • Only one order total can be placed per lottery winner.
  • Please have your credit card information ready for when you check out! Express checkout options like Shop Pay, Amazon Pay, Apple Pay and Google Pay will NOT be accepted.

If I’m selected for the 2nd time slot, will I still have a chance at my favorite items?

  • Yes! Lottery winners in each time slot will have an equal opportunity to purchase ECCC exclusive items as inventory will be evenly divided between time slots.
  • While each lottery winner has an equal opportunity to purchase items, inventory is limited per item and winners are not guaranteed to get every item as per standard conventions.

If I’m not a lottery winner, can I still get exclusives?

  • Yes! Shared retailer exclusives will be available to the public at 6am PST on 3/4 on Funko.com and through respective sites and stores.
