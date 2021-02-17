Marvel Reveals Cover for First Issue in New “Bride of Doom” Saga

Writer Dan Slott and artist R.B. Silva’s thrilling run on FANTASTIC FOUR has been jam-packed with sweeping sci-fi storytelling, unpredictable twists, and incredible high-stakes adventure. What’s next in their masterful take on the Fantastic Four mythos? Get ready as a bold new saga joins the ranks of Fantastic Four’s greatest stories, just in time for the title’s 60th anniversary!