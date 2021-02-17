Marvel Reveals Cover for First Issue in New “Bride of Doom” Saga

Writer Dan Slott and artist R.B. Silva’s thrilling run on FANTASTIC FOUR has been jam-packed with sweeping sci-fi storytelling, unpredictable twists, and incredible high-stakes adventure. What’s next in their masterful take on the Fantastic Four mythos? Get ready as a bold new saga joins the ranks of Fantastic Four’s greatest stories, just in time for the title’s 60th anniversary!
- This May, you’re invited to the wedding of… Doctor Victor Von Doom! And Marvel’s chief megalomaniac won’t be the only Fantastic Four character whose love life will be changed forever!
- The Human Torch suddenly must choose between his soulmate and his ex-wife. And because a simple love triangle isn’t enough, has Johnny Storm’s first heartbreak, Crystal, come back to rekindle their flame?! All this plus an ominous decree by Doctor Doom and a second tale in which Reed Richards duels his arch nemesis for the strangest prize imaginable!
- Don’t miss part one of this epic new “BRIDE OF DOOM” saga: “Betrothal.”
- Check out Mark Brooks’ mesmerizing cover above and keep an eye out for announcements about the other exciting things Marvel Comics has in store for the Fantastic Four’s milestone celebration, including the identity of Doom’s new bride!