Marvel’s Reptil Gets His First Ever Solo Series This May

This May, Marvel fans can experience Reptil… on the brink of extinction, the breakout young hero stars in a new series from Terry Blas and Enid Balám What’s Happening: This May, one of Marvel’s most promising young heroes claws his way to the top in a new series! Reptil, known to fans from books like Avengers Academy and Avengers Arena, will be starring in his first ever solo series. Written by rising stars Terry Blas ( Hotel Dare, Dead Weight: Murder at Camp Bloom ) and Enid Balám (Omni), Reptil will present the exciting future that Repil has in the Marvel Universe and further explore this hero’s secret past!

In the wake of Kamala's Law and his Grandfather's worsening health, Humberto Lopez, A.K.A. Reptil, has taken a step back from crime-fighting to refocus on his family. Perhaps it's a sign that he should give up on becoming a hero and finally come to terms with his parents' mysterious disappearance…or perhaps not! When a mysterious figure ambushes Humberto, what unravels will shake the core of everything Humberto thought he knew about his past and will either change the course of his future—or end it forever.

Awesome powers, a mysterious backstory, and a fascinating adversary… Reptil has all it takes to be Marvel’s next biggest hero! Don’t miss his leap into greatness when Reptil #1 hits stands in May! What They’re Saying: Terry Blas: "I'm so excited to be making my Marvel debut with such a fun and complex young character. He's Mexican-American, like me, and I'm delighted to bring a story with more of that representation to Marvel. Also, he can turn into dinosaurs and isn't that every kid's dream?"

Enid Balam: "This comic book series presents us with a great adventure that I know will personally resonate amongst the Latin American community. Yes, heroes are born from all over the world and Marvel's teams are doing their part to celebrate their amazing stories. Join us in this adventure!"

