Donald Glover Has Reportedly Signed a Multi-Year Deal With Amazon, Exiting Pact With FX

Donald Glover is reportedly leaving his pact with Disney’s FX for a multi-year deal with Amazon that will have him executive produce multiple shows on their streaming platform.

What’s Happening:

The Hollywood Reporter

The deal will see Glover be an executive producer on multiple projects including one called Hive and another that will reportedly have Malia Obama working on the series.

and another that will reportedly have Malia Obama working on the series. Additionally, sources have said that Stephen Glover, Donald’s brother and writer/producer on Atlanta , has also signed a deal with Amazon.

, has also signed a deal with Amazon. This will not impact FX’s Atlanta which will have at least two more seasons coming and is executive produced by Glover, Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle, Stephen Glover, and Hiro Murai.

which will have at least two more seasons coming and is executive produced by Glover, Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle, Stephen Glover, and Hiro Murai. Through its first two seasons, Atlanta has won five Emmy Awards as well as two Golden Globe Awards, two AFI awards, Peabody, PGA, WGA, TCA, NAACP, and Critics’ Choice Awards.

More on FX’s “Atlanta”

“Based in Atlanta, Earn and his cousin Alfred try to make their way in the world through the rap scene. Along the way they come face to face with social and economic issues touching on race, relationships, poverty, status, and parenthood.”

The Cast:

Donald Glover as Earn Marks

Brian Tyree Henry as Alfred Miles

LaKeith Stanfield as Darius

Zazie Beetz as Van