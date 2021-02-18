Check Out a Sneak Peek of the Next Episode of “WandaVision”

ABC’s Good Morning America has given us an exclusive sneak peek of the next episode of WandaVision coming to Disney+ tomorrow!

What’s Happening:

It truly was a good morning in America when GMA gave us an exclusive sneak peek at the next episode of WandaVision which will be streaming on Disney+ tomorrow, Friday, February 19.

An extended version of the clip was then shared from Marvel

The clip shows that the next episode of the incredible Marvel series will have some Modern Family vibes.

vibes. Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) discusses the rough evening she experienced in the last episode to us viewers while Billy and Tommy talk to her about strange things going on with the games they’re playing.

You can catch the next episode of WandaVision tomorrow on Disney+ and catch up on what’s been happening with our recap of the latest episode.