“The Celebrity Dating Game,” Hosted by Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton, Is Coming to ABC

ABC has announced that a new show, The Celebrity Dating Game, will be coming soon, hosted by Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton.
What’s Happening:
- ABC has announced The Celebrity Dating Game is coming soon to the network which will take the classic dating game and add a modern twist.
- The show will be hosted by Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton and feature a roster of celebrity singles from television, music, comedy, reality tv, and feature films trying to find love.
- Each episode will follow two celebrities who each pick a suitor from a hidden panel of three bachelors and/or bachelorettes based on answers they give to a variety of questions.
- The celebrity’s identity will remain a mystery to their suitors who are given clues through song performances done by Michael Bolton.
- The show is executive produced by Charles Wachter, Michael Bolton, Christina Kline, and Wendi Wan, in association with Sony Pictures Television.