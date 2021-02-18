“The Celebrity Dating Game,” Hosted by Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton, Is Coming to ABC

ABC has announced that a new show, The Celebrity Dating Game, will be coming soon, hosted by Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton.

What’s Happening:

ABC has announced The Celebrity Dating Game is coming soon to the network which will take the classic dating game and add a modern twist.

is coming soon to the network which will take the classic dating game and add a modern twist. The show will be hosted by Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton and feature a roster of celebrity singles from television, music, comedy, reality tv, and feature films trying to find love.

Each episode will follow two celebrities who each pick a suitor from a hidden panel of three bachelors and/or bachelorettes based on answers they give to a variety of questions.

The celebrity’s identity will remain a mystery to their suitors who are given clues through song performances done by Michael Bolton.

The show is executive produced by Charles Wachter, Michael Bolton, Christina Kline, and Wendi Wan, in association with Sony Pictures Television.