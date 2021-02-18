Walt Disney World Teases 50th Anniversary Celebrations With New Video, Promises More Information Tomorrow

by | Feb 18, 2021 5:44 PM Pacific Time

Disney has released a video teasing the arrival of the highly-anticipated celebration of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, promising more information will be released tomorrow.

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney World has just released a video teasing the official announcement of their 50th Anniversary Celebration that will likely be taking place later this year.
  • While the video itself shows guests and cast reminiscing and looking forward to the excitement and nostalgia that the 50th anniversary celebration may hold, the real news is in the video’s description on YouTube, with the lone line reading “Tune in Friday morning to Good Morning America and the Disney Parks Blog as we share a sneak peek of the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary celebration. “
  • Closer looks at the video reveal subtle clues that this announcement may also highlight new adornments to the park icons, Cinderella Castle, The Tree of Life, Spaceship Earth and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, as well as new costumes for Mickey and Minnie Mouse, likely carrying over to other Fab 5 (and Daisy too!) Characters.

  • While this is breaking news, there is little to report at this time, and more information will likely be released with the promised announcements that will be taking place tomorrow, during Good Morning America and on the Disney Parks Blog.
  • Similar to the 25th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Resort back in 1996, all parts of the resort will likely be celebrating the 50th, even though it’s truly Magic Kingdom, the Polynesian Village Resort, and the Contemporary Resort (with Fort Wilderness close behind) that are turning 50 years old this milestone year. That anniversary also saw the transformation of Cinderella Castle into the (in)famous Birthday Cake, which does not appear to be occurring this year, though it seems the castle may receive some kind of anniversary decor..

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning

 
 
