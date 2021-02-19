ABC Releases a “Home Economics” Promo With the Cast Getting Some Marketing Ideas for the New Show

ABC has released a promo for the upcoming show Home Economics as the cast get marketing ideas from the ABC team.
What’s Happening:
- ABC has released a promo for the new show Home Economics where the cast gets pitched on ideas from ABC Marketing.
- They are given a variety of pitches including a trailer cut mimicking The Bachelor.
- Home Economics premieres on Wednesday, April 7 at 8:30 pm ET on ABC.
About “Home Economics”
- “Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace, Home Economics takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class, and one barely holding on. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.”
- The series stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. Also starring is Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila and JeCobi Swain as Kelvin.