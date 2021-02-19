Gaylord Palms Invites Guests to “Spring It On” With Variety of Seasonally-Inspired Offerings

by | Feb 19, 2021 1:10 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Guests can enjoy family-friendly activities inspired by the spring season, as well as experience the thrills of the new Cypress Springs water park, as they explore 4.5 acres of spacious atriums and more as Gaylord Palms Resort gets ready to “Spring It On!”

What’s Happening:

  • Gaylord Palms invites guests to “Spring It On” with an itinerary of family-friendly events and activities to welcome the spring season.
  • As a Spring Break Getaway with Easter events, “Once Upon a Spring” programming, activities, and an interactive show that brings classic fairy tales to life, and the all-new Crystal River Rapids action river, the resort will provide the perfect springtime retreat from March 12 through May 16.
  • To celebrate the magic and creativity of the season, the interactive show “Paint Me A Fairytale” will take guests on an enchanted adventure as Mother Goose uses her magic paintbrush to bring the pages of storybook favorites to life, including Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk and The Princess and The Pea. Through each classic story, guests will learn that magic lives within all of us when we treat others with kindness and have courage to tell the truth. As a special keepsake, guests will take home a custom watercolor paint set and coloring book featuring characters from the show. To allow for social distancing, capacity will be limited and advance online reservations are required.
  • Also coming to this year’s programming is the “Eggspression Garden,” an imaginative walkthrough experience featuring blooming tulips, gigantic Easter eggs, a massive chocolate bunny and five additional spring-themed photo opportunities. Plus, colorful craft cocktails and mocktails, whimsical paintings and more will delight guests in the ART Bar.
  • And, just in time for spring break, guests can experience Crystal River Rapids, the thrilling new action river attraction opening March 1 at Cypress Springs Water Park. This exhilarating water ride will twist and turn guests through speeding currents at three-and-a-half feet per second as they race past roaring waterfalls, crumbling limestone walls and larger-than-life leaves. Guests can take in the stunning views of Cypress Springs Water Park from the river’s alcove, cabanas, spas or premium pool seating.

  • Additional Once Upon a Spring Activities:  
    • During the Springtime Pool Party, guests can enjoy fun in the sun with pool games, prizes, sing-a-longs and line dances at Cypress Springs Water Park. The ideal setting for family-fun, Cypress Springs features a brand-new action river attraction, zero-entry family pool, treehouse water play structure with four water slides, Big Cypress tower with an AquaDrop slide and two racing slides, and The Wake Zone Double FlowRider with a surfable, simulated wave.  
    • Guests can explore the resort’s 4.5 acres of indoor gardens with seasonally themed Scavenger Hunts.  
    • Meet the Easter Bunny while enjoying a delicious breakfast in the newly renovated Villa de Flora during the Mr. & Mrs. Easter Bunny Character Breakfast on select dates through April 4. On Easter day, guests can enjoy a specialty brunch at Villa de Flora.  
    • On select dates through April 4, guests can get creative and enjoy a sweet treat by decorating either an Easter egg or bunny cookie in the Cookie Decorating experience. Plus, after decorating, guests can meet the Easter Bunny himself!  
    • Join the resort’s exclusive characters Seth the Sea Turtle, Ava the Alligator and everyone’s favorite Adventure Kid Sophie as they explore the splendor of springtime in the interactive live show Adventure Kids: Sprout into Spring.  
    • High above the indoor gardens, the atrium “skies” will be bright with the Springtime Light Display, as giant LED light curtains vividly display flowers blooming, bunny rabbits scurrying, shooting stars and spring-colored kaleidoscopes.  
    • Enjoy up-close Animal Encounters with critters from Wild Florida’s nearby zoological park and learn more about the Florida eco-system and the animals’ unique personalities.  From the comfort of their guest room, families can enjoy an interactive video on their in-room TV that follows the classic story of Peter Rabbit in Adventure Kids: Bedtime Bunny Tales.
  • Plus, Relâche Spa is offering a Springtime Renewal special from March 1 – April 30 that allows guests to receive a $25 spa boutique credit and $25 off a future service with the purchase of any 50-minute or longer massage, facial or body treatment.
  • Once Upon a Spring activities are available on select dates, including March 12-20, 25-27, April 1-3, 9-10, 16-17, 23-24, 30 and May 1, 7-8 and 14-15, 2021. In celebration of the season, the resort is offering a special package with rates from $199. The package includes overnight accommodations, a Scavenger Hunt booklet and tickets to the Paint Me A Fairytale interactive show.
  • Individual tickets for select spring activities are also on sale. As the safety of its guests and STARS (employees) is of paramount importance, the resort’s spring events and activities have been developed in accordance with Marriott’s “Commitment to Clean” program and with enhanced protocols and social distancing measures. Programming will also operate in consideration with the latest local, state and federal legislation.

