“GMA3” Guest List: Freddie Highmore, Storm Reid and More to Appear Week of February 22nd

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of February 22nd-26th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, authors, and politicians who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, actors and more.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on the pandemic, and answers a variety of health questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of February 22-26:

Monday, February 22 Laura Tremaine ( Share Your Stuff. I’ll Go First. ) Freddie Highmore ( The Good Doctor )

Tuesday, February 23 Wanda Cooper Jones – mother of Ahmaud Arbery Lee Merritt, Esq. – Ahmaud Arbery Family Attorney Storm Reid ( Chop It Up )

Wednesday, February 24 Representative Andy Barr (Kentucky) Naomi Hirabayashi & Marah Lidey (Co-Founders Shine app) Dominique Fishback ( Judas and the Black Messiah )

Thursday, February 25 Representative Madeleine Dean (Pennsylvania) & son Harry Cunnane ( Under Our Roof ) Adam Richman ( The Food That Built America ) Performance by Momo Boyd

Friday, February 26 Lauren Cohen ( The Walking Dead ) Sheriff Aaron Appelhans (Albany County, Wyoming) J.J. Hairston



