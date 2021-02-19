GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of February 22nd-26th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, authors, and politicians who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s newest news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, actors and more.
- The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on the pandemic, and answers a variety of health questions submitted by viewers.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of February 22-26:
- Monday, February 22
- Laura Tremaine (Share Your Stuff. I’ll Go First.)
- Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor)
- Tuesday, February 23
- Wanda Cooper Jones – mother of Ahmaud Arbery
- Lee Merritt, Esq. – Ahmaud Arbery Family Attorney
- Storm Reid (Chop It Up)
- Wednesday, February 24
- Representative Andy Barr (Kentucky)
- Naomi Hirabayashi & Marah Lidey (Co-Founders Shine app)
- Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah)
- Thursday, February 25
- Representative Madeleine Dean (Pennsylvania) & son Harry Cunnane (Under Our Roof)
- Adam Richman (The Food That Built America)
- Performance by Momo Boyd
- Friday, February 26
- Lauren Cohen (The Walking Dead)
- Sheriff Aaron Appelhans (Albany County, Wyoming)
- J.J. Hairston
