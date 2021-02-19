“Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic” Extended at Bowers Museum Through April 25

Bowers Museum has announced a third extension for the Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic exhibit, which will now go through April 25, 2021.

What’s Happening:

through April 25, 2021. This is the third and final extension of the exhibit at the Bowers Museum.

The exhibition celebrates The Walt Disney Company on the 50th anniversary of its archives, with behind-the-scenes access never before granted to the public.

The 10,000-square-feet traveling exhibit, which premiered at D23 Expo Japan in 2018, offers several rare items only on loan to the Bowers.

Guests are invited to step into The Walt Disney Archives as they walk through a dazzling display of more than 400 objects, including original artwork, costumes, and props that tell the story of the Archives, The Walt Disney Company, and Walt Disney himself. From nostalgic classics like never-before-displayed sketches for Fantasia and ghouls from the Haunted Mansion attraction, to modern-day favorites like super hero costumes and maquettes from Frozen, this enchanting exhibition is an immersive treasure-trove the entire family will love.

Before the museum first closed, our own Mike Celestino was able to visit the exhibition. His guide and review can be checked out here

In celebration of the extension, Bowers Museum is giving 20% off Disney Archives merchandise online

Short Sleeve Tee Shirt – Inside the Walt Disney Archives



Tote – Inside the Walt Disney Archives