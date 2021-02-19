Photos – Day One of the “Raya and the Last Dragon” Sand Sculpture at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Jeremiah took a trip over to Disney’s Animal Kingdom this morning, and during his time there, spotted the start of the Raya and the Last Dragon sand sculpture being done at the Discovery Island Stage.

What’s Happening:

Disney had announced a few days ago some special events going on over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Raya and the Last Dragon , which is coming to theaters, and Disney+

, which is coming to theaters, and One of those limited-time events is a sand sculpture being done. This is located right across from Flame Tree BBQ at the Discovery Island Stage.

The display will feature Raya, Tuk Tuk, Sisu the last dragon, and the Ongi. It’ll take a team of two artists over 24 hours to build and carve the display.

Guests can watch the artists at work from February 19 through February 21. The finished sculpture will be on display through the end of March.

Beginning February 22, you can learn how to draw Tuk Tuk and other characters from the upcoming film over at The Animation Experience at Conservation Station.

Check out Jeremiah’s park walk from earlier to see more of what’s going on at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.