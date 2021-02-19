“Raya and the Last Dragon” Trailer Debuts the Song, “Lead the Way,” by Jhené Aiko

Disney has released a brand new sneak peek at the Walt Disney Animation Studios movie, Raya and the Last Dragon revealing the new song, “Lead the Way,” by Jhené Aiko.

What’s Happening:

Disney has released a new trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon featuring the new song, “Lead the Way,” by Jhené Aiko.

featuring the new song, “Lead the Way,” by Jhené Aiko. “Lead the Way” will be featured in the end credits and is also included in the soundtrack which will be available digitally on Friday, February 26.

Jhené Aiko is a six-time Grammy nominee with her album Chilombo, topping the Billboard R&B Chart at #1 twice this year and making history as the biggest Billboard R&B debut from a female artist since Beyonce’s Lemonade.

About “Raya and the Last Dragon”

“Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.”

Raya and the Last Dragon will be in theaters and streaming on Disney+ Premier Access on March 5.