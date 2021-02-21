George A. Kalogridis Serving as Global Ambassador for Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration

2021 marks a special milestone for the most magical place on Earth and that will come with the return of a familiar face. George A. Kalogridis will be serving as the Global Ambassador for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration.
- Kalogridis previously served for six years as president of Walt Disney World, leading a cast of more than 75,000. He is also a past president of Disneyland Resort.
- He began his Disney Parks career in 1971, at the age of 17, as a busboy at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, helping to open Walt Disney World.
- His unique depth of experience will now be put to use in a highly visible second role: helping welcome the world to Orlando as the official Global Ambassador for Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th Anniversary Celebration.
- Currently, Kalogridis is President of Segment Development and Enrichment for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.
- Current Walt Disney World Resort President, Jeff Vahle, shared an Instagram post congratulating his longtime colleague on his milestone and new title.