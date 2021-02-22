Disney California Adventure Issuing Refunds For Unused 2020 Sip And Savor Tabs From Food & Wine Festival

Guests to Disney California Adventure’s Food and Wine Festival last year who may have purchased a 2020 Sip and Savor pass are being issued refunds for unused tabs from the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- The 2020 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival did not take place as originally planned through April 21, 2020 because of the temporary closure of the parks of the Disneyland Resort in line with direction from government officials.
- Due to this unprecedented situation, Disneyland is allowing guests who purchased a 2020 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival Sip and Savor Pass to request a refund in the amount of $7.00 for each qualifying entitlement tab. Qualifying entitlement tabs are unused entitlement tabs that remain attached to the 2020 Food & Wine Festival Sip and Savor Pass that are returned to Disneyland Resort. Detached Tabs will not qualify for refunds.
- To request a refund, guests may choose one of the following methods:
- Online, guests can submit a request through the help center by selecting “2020 Food & Wine Sip and Savor Pass Refund Request” in the “Subject” drop-down menu and filling out the form.
- Or, guests can call (888) 231-7639 for assistance.
- Within 2 days of submitting their initial request online or by phone, guests will receive return instructions and details on how and when they may receive their refund, including a printable service request form that must be completed and submitted along with their 2020 Disney California Adventure Food and Wine Sip and Savor Pass with the attached qualifying unused entitlement tabs. Note: A refund cannot be processed without a properly completed service request form.
- Upon verification, refunds will be issued as a Disney Gift Card eGift sent to the email address designated by the guest in their initial refund request form. A shipping reimbursement in the amount of $3.00 will also be added to your refund amount. Please note that any applicable refund could take up to 30 days to process.
- In all instances, the 2020 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Sip and Savor Pass will NOT be returned to guests.