ESPN Has Announced “A Room of Our Own,” Exploring the Connection of Black Athletes and Music

ESPN has announced A Room of Our Own, a one-hour special exploring the connection between Black athletes, music, and the association powering social movements. The special will air on Sunday, February 28.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN has announced the one-hour special, The Undefeated Presents: A Room of Our Own. The special will take a look at the relationship between Black athletes, music, and how the association is powering social movements in the country.
- The special will be hosted by Freddie Gibbs, Jensen McRae, and Tinashe with special performances from the EP, Music For The Movement/Black History Always, the second volume of the ongoing project between The Undefeated and Hollywood Records.
- NBA’s Damian Lillard, WNBA’s Natasha Cloud, and other athletes will be interviewed during the special.
What They’re Saying:
- Kevin Merida, ESPN Senior Vice President and Editor-in-Chief, The Undefeated: “Music has the power to lift and inspire. We hope this special is a motivator to create art and create change wherever you are.”
Highlights will include the following:
- Washington Mystic guard Natasha Cloud – who decided to forgo the 2020 WNBA season to be on the front lines of social justice reform – has a conversation with McRae about finding her voice in protests and music.
- Singer/songwriter Darius Rucker (Hootie & the Blowfish) speaks with The Undefeated senior writer Jesse Washington about protests and patriotism.
- Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard talks about the music that motivates him and how growing up in Oakland impacted his life.
- Award-winning sports columnist and The Undefeated’s William Rhoden pens an essay on the exploitation of Black bodies in sports and music.
- SportsCenter anchor Stan Verrett hosts a conversation with songstress Alex Isley, daughter of former Isley Brothers singer Ernie Isley, on the impact of the Black Power Movement.
- A roundtable discourse with gymnasts – Trinity Thomas and Nya Reed (University of Florida), Kiya Johnson (LSU), Lynnzee Brown (University of Denver), and Margzetta Frazier (UCLA) – on why representation matters.
The Undefeated Presents: A Room of Our Own will air on ESPN on Sunday, February 28 at 12:00 pm ET with an encore on Sunday, March 7 at 4:00 pm ET on ABC.