ESPN Has Announced “A Room of Our Own,” Exploring the Connection of Black Athletes and Music

ESPN has announced A Room of Our Own, a one-hour special exploring the connection between Black athletes, music, and the association powering social movements. The special will air on Sunday, February 28.

What’s Happening:

ESPN has announced the one-hour special, The Undefeated Presents: A Room of Our Own.

. The special will take a look at the relationship between Black athletes, music, and how the association is powering social movements in the country. The special will be hosted by Freddie Gibbs, Jensen McRae, and Tinashe with special performances from the EP, Music For The Movement/Black History Always , the second volume of the ongoing project between The Undefeated and Hollywood Records.

, the second volume of the ongoing project between The Undefeated and Hollywood Records. NBA’s Damian Lillard, WNBA’s Natasha Cloud, and other athletes will be interviewed during the special.

What They’re Saying:

Kevin Merida, ESPN Senior Vice President and Editor-in-Chief, The Undefeated: “Music has the power to lift and inspire. We hope this special is a motivator to create art and create change wherever you are.”

Highlights will include the following:

Washington Mystic guard Natasha Cloud – who decided to forgo the 2020 WNBA season to be on the front lines of social justice reform – has a conversation with McRae about finding her voice in protests and music.

Singer/songwriter Darius Rucker (Hootie & the Blowfish) speaks with The Undefeated senior writer Jesse Washington about protests and patriotism.

Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard talks about the music that motivates him and how growing up in Oakland impacted his life.

Award-winning sports columnist and The Undefeated’s William Rhoden pens an essay on the exploitation of Black bodies in sports and music.

SportsCenter anchor Stan Verrett hosts a conversation with songstress Alex Isley, daughter of former Isley Brothers singer Ernie Isley, on the impact of the Black Power Movement.

anchor Stan Verrett hosts a conversation with songstress Alex Isley, daughter of former Isley Brothers singer Ernie Isley, on the impact of the Black Power Movement. A roundtable discourse with gymnasts – Trinity Thomas and Nya Reed (University of Florida), Kiya Johnson (LSU), Lynnzee Brown (University of Denver), and Margzetta Frazier (UCLA) – on why representation matters.

The Undefeated Presents: A Room of Our Own will air on ESPN on Sunday, February 28 at 12:00 pm ET with an encore on Sunday, March 7 at 4:00 pm ET on ABC.