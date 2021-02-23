Construction Walls and Lining Removed From Jurassic World Velocicoaster Exterior

by | Feb 23, 2021 9:56 AM Pacific Time

Guests to Universal’s Islands of Adventure Theme Park at the Universal Orlando Resort can get a closer look at the highly-anticipated new attraction, Jurassic World Velocicoaster, thanks to the removal of construction walls, as well as fence lining that previously shrouded the bulk of the new thrill ride.

What’s Happening:

  • As we get closer to the (still unannounced) opening date of the newest attraction at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, the construction walls and lining on the fences surrounding the track have been removed.
  • Guests can now view all the twists and turns, and even some of the dinosaurs that they will encounter when the attraction opens at the Universal Orlando Resort.

  • VelociCoaster will be the world’s first coaster based on the blockbuster Jurassic Park/World franchise, and will feature an original story that expands upon the thrills, dinosaurs and environments fans have seen on the big screen.
  • Spanning more than 4,700 feet of track and reaching heights of up to 155 feet, the coaster’s signature maneuvers will have guests twisting and soaring above land, barrel rolling just inches above water, speeding through near-misses and launches within the paddock, and more…with just a lap restraint holding them in place.
  • The coaster will also include two pulse-pounding launches, the fastest reaching 70 mph in 2.4 seconds, a 360-degree barrel roll right above the Inland Sea – Islands of Adventure’s show lagoon, a zero-gravity inverted stall that will send riders upside down across 100 feet of track in a jaw-dropping maneuver, a towering “Top Hat,” which propels riders 155 feet in the air and then immediately into an 80 degree drop – Universal’s steepest drop yet, and 12 heart-pounding seconds of airtime throughout the entire adventure

  • The original cast of Jurassic World will return to be a part of the high-speed chase where park guests will feel the rush of the hunt while racing alongside a Velociraptor pack, with Chris Pratt reprising his role of Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, and B.D. Wong as Dr. Henry Wu.
  • Universal promises guests the chance to “Step into Jurassic Park and stand in awe and wonder at a land transformed by science after 65 million years. But don’t be deceived by the island’s beauty because danger lurks behind every corner. Only here can you live the adventure of coming face to face with giant creatures of the Earth’s past, encounter raptors roaming every day, or take a daring raft expedition through jungles teeming with dinosaurs.'
  • While no specific opening date has been announced, Universal Orlando did promise an announcement soon, and also emphasized the unique landscaping that guests will rush by when the attraction opens.

