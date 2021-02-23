Funko Games Debuts First of New Disney Title Board Games in 2021

by | Feb 23, 2021 8:16 AM Pacific Time

Funko Games is debuting the first of many new board games for fans and families in 2021, with signature games like ESPN Trivia Night, and Disney Princess See the Story, showcasing fun, interactive games for the whole family.

What’s Happening:

  • In 2021, Funko Games will unveil a diverse lineup of games that showcases the company’s creativity and deep commitment to innovative gameplay.
  • Funko Games will bring dozens of new games to market this year with exciting family games including ESPN Trivia Night, and preschool-focused titles such as Disney Princess See the Story.
  • The beloved Funkoverse and Marvel Battleworld franchises will also release new expansions this year, beginning with Marvel Battleworld: Series 1 Mega Pack – Loki (Frost Giant) (available 2/28).
  • The Funkoverse will get “curiouser and curiouser” in 2021 with Funkoverse: Alice in Wonderland 100 2-Pack (in stores 4/1).  
  • Here’s more on the fan favorites to debut this year:

  • ESPN Trivia Night
  • Face off against your friends and family in this high-octane sports trivia game! Draft sports categories you know you can dominate, or risk playing outside your comfort zone to net the big score. If you dropped the ball on your last answer, recover points in the active Instant Replay challenges. Outscore the opposing team or meet them in Sudden Death to decide the winner! (Available April 2021, ages 10+, $19.99 MSRP, 2-10 players, 50 minutes average playtime)

  • Disney Princess See the Story Game
  • Look into the magical wishing well! You’ll see enchanting objects and memorable characters from your favorite Disney Princess stories. Race to find two pictures from the same story! Toss your token into the well and point out two pictures from the same Disney Princess story. If you’re right, collect one of the coins for your Disney Princess board! Be the first to collect 4 coins in a row to win! This game is “Babysitter Approved”: Easy to learn, easy to put away, and fun to play! (Available June 2021, ages 4+, $19.99 MSRP, 2-4 players, 20 minutes average playtime)

  • Funkoverse Strategy Game: Alice in Wonderland 100 2-Pack
  • Do you play croquet? Funkoverse expands its strategy game franchise with Alice in Wonderland featuring Alice and The Queen of Hearts, plus an all-new croquet scenario! Play as a stand-alone game, or combine with any other Funkoverse set to build a dream-team of your favorite characters and go head-to-head in exciting game scenarios. (Available April 2021 for $24.99, ages 10+, 2-6 players, 40 minutes average playtime)
 
 
