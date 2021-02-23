Marvel Celebrates Black History Month With “Marvel’s Voices: Legacy” #1 Coming Out Tomorrow

Marvel is celebrating Black History Month with the release of Marvel’s Voices: Legacy #1 tomorrow, February 24.

Marvel will be celebrating the legacy of Black heroes in the Marvel universe with the release of Marvel’s Voices: Legacy #1, coming out tomorrow, Wednesday, February 24.

The release will have seven stories featuring Black Panther, Storm, Blade, Falcon, Ironheart, Spectrum, Miles Morales, and more.

About the Writers and Stories in “Marvel’s Voices: Legacy” #1

“ Academy Award winning screenwriter John Ridley kicks things off with a poignant look at the impact of Miles Morales.

Academy Award winning screenwriter John Ridley kicks things off with a poignant look at the impact of Miles Morales. Award-winning novelist Mohale Mashigo pens an action-packed teamup of Marvel's most promising young heroes—Ironheart, Ms. Marvel, and Shuri.

Singer/songwriter Saint Bodhi shares her take on Storm in an emotional story grounded in tragedy and acceptance.

Author Tochi Onyebuchi ( Beasts Made of Night, War Girls ) makes his Marvel Comics debut with a high-octane tale of a wild night in Madripoor starring Domino.

Writer Stephanie Williams highlights family in a light-hearted Monica Rambeau story.

Writer Danny Lore ( 2020 Ironheart ) explores Blade’s legacy—both vampiric and heroic.

Finally, Eisner Award-winning writer Nnedi Okorafor (Shuri) explains the importance of heroes in fights for justice and reform in an unforgettable Venom story."

John Ridley, Writer: “I’m deeply appreciative of having had the opportunity to contribute to this amazing collection of narratives. Marvel’s Voices reminds us all of the power of words, representation and self-expression. And to be able to add to the growing legacy of Miles Morales…. That’s about as good as it gets.”

Marvel’s Voices: Legacy #1 comes out tomorrow, Wednesday, February 24.