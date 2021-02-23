Marvel Celebrates Black History Month With “Marvel’s Voices: Legacy” #1 Coming Out Tomorrow

Marvel is celebrating Black History Month with the release of Marvel’s Voices: Legacy #1 tomorrow, February 24.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel will be celebrating the legacy of Black heroes in the Marvel universe with the release of Marvel’s Voices: Legacy #1, coming out tomorrow, Wednesday, February 24.
- The release will have seven stories featuring Black Panther, Storm, Blade, Falcon, Ironheart, Spectrum, Miles Morales, and more.
About the Writers and Stories in “Marvel’s Voices: Legacy” #1
- “Academy Award winning screenwriter John Ridley kicks things off with a poignant look at the impact of Miles Morales.
- Award-winning novelist Mohale Mashigo pens an action-packed teamup of Marvel’s most promising young heroes—Ironheart, Ms. Marvel, and Shuri.
- Singer/songwriter Saint Bodhi shares her take on Storm in an emotional story grounded in tragedy and acceptance.
- Author Tochi Onyebuchi (Beasts Made of Night, War Girls) makes his Marvel Comics debut with a high-octane tale of a wild night in Madripoor starring Domino.
- Writer Stephanie Williams highlights family in a light-hearted Monica Rambeau story.
- Writer Danny Lore (2020 Ironheart) explores Blade’s legacy—both vampiric and heroic.
- Finally, Eisner Award-winning writer Nnedi Okorafor (Shuri) explains the importance of heroes in fights for justice and reform in an unforgettable Venom story.”
What They’re Saying:
- John Ridley, Writer: “I’m deeply appreciative of having had the opportunity to contribute to this amazing collection of narratives. Marvel’s Voices reminds us all of the power of words, representation and self-expression. And to be able to add to the growing legacy of Miles Morales…. That’s about as good as it gets.”
Marvel’s Voices: Legacy #1 comes out tomorrow, Wednesday, February 24.