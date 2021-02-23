California’s Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Announces Renaissance Days Special Event in March

Northern California’s Six Flags Discovery Kingdom has announced Renaissance Days, a limited time enhancement to the Marine World Experience on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month of March.

What’s Happening:

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Renaissance Days

This event is a modified version of the Marine World Experience

The Renaissance Days event is produced in partnership with LAVA Productions and The Northern California Renaissance Faire.

Six Flags partnered with health and epidemiologist consultants to create an experience that follows state and local guidelines for sanitization, hygiene, and social distancing protocols.

Renaissance Days includes themed decorations, specialty food and shopping experience, and characters in period costumes. See below for more details about the event.

As with the park's previous entertainment offerings under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom uses an online reservation system to control capacity. All guests must make a reservation to visit the park prior to their arrival.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Renaissance Days Highlights:

Decorations that make the park feel like they’ve stepped back in time.

Artisans selling their handcrafted wares.

Renaissance era food offerings including turkey legs, meat pies, roasted nuts and hearty ale.

The opportunity for guests to dress in period costumes like they would at a traditional renaissance fair (Dress code policies are included on the event information page

Additional interactive entertainment, including an audience with the queen and her royal court.

Colorful characters in period costumes.

Marine World Experience animal shows and encounters throughout the park’s open areas, including the return of walruses UqUq and Pakak.

What They’re Saying:

Janine Durette, Park President: “Six Flags continues to be a leader in providing innovative new experiences for our guests. Renaissance Days is just the latest example of creatively integrating the amazing animals we are known for with a completely new event that provides an exciting and unique way for guests to safely experience the park.”

Safety Enhancements:

Face masks that cover your nose and mouth are required to be worn at all times by guests over the age of 2 (Six Flags team members are also required to wear face masks).

Character experiences are socially distanced by at least 6-feet.

Outdoor entertainment offerings have marked viewing spots that are at least 6-feet away from other guests.

All high touch surfaces, including tables, benches, handrails, restroom and dining facilities are cleaned and sanitized regularly.

Additional hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer options are available throughout the park.