Sterling K. Brown Will Host the Premiere Episode of “Soul of a Nation” on ABC

by | Feb 23, 2021 9:15 AM Pacific Time

ABC has announced that Sterling K. Brown will be a guest host for the six-episode series premiere of Soul of a Nation coming to ABC on Tuesday, March 2.

What’s Happening:

  • ABC has announced that the guest host for the one-hour series premiere of Soul of a Nation will be actor/producer Sterling K. Brown.
  • The premiere episode will discuss the moment of racial reckoning in America with segments about policing, arts, and entertainment.
  • There will also be interviews with Danny Glover, John Legend, and U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, who helped defend the Capitol on January 6.

About the Series:

  • Soul of a Nation, the first broadcast network newsmagazine that aims to put Black life in America front and center, will present viewers with a unique window into authentic realities of Black life and dive deeper into this critical moment of racial reckoning. It will travel across the country, unpacking issues critical to Black Americans through intimate storytelling, and bridge the past, present, and future through a variety of voices and experiences from athletes, entertainers, performers, and screenwriters. Each episode will explore a specific theme, including spirituality, Black joy, activism in sports, and the racial reckoning that erupted after George Floyd’s death, and familiar faces – performers, activists, scholars, and clergy – will gather for an entertaining and provocative conversation “in the kitchen” about current events. A special performance featuring some of the nation’s greatest musicians or spoken word artists will close out each show.”

Soul of a Nation premieres Tuesday, March 2 at 10:00 pm ET on ABC. Episodes can be viewed on Hulu the next day.

