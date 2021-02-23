Susan Fox Becomes Disney’s New Political Lobbyist As Senior Vice President of Government Relations

The Walt Disney Company has filled the vacant senior vice president of government relations position with Susan Fox, who joined the company in 2001.
What’s Happening:
- When Richard Bates passed away suddenly in December 2020, Disney’s top government relations job was left temporarily vacant.
- The Walt Disney Company announced a new appointee today, Susan Fox, who joined the company in 2001.
- In her new role, Susan Fox will report to senior executive vice president, general counsel and secretary at The Walt Disney Company, Alan Braverman.
- As senior vice president of government relations, Susan Fox will be responsible for Disney’s high profile lobbying efforts in Washington D.C.
- Prior to her new assignment, Susan Fox served as vice president of government relations for Disney where she represented the company on policy issues before the federal government.
What They’re Saying:
- Susan Fox: “I was very fortunate to work closely with my dear friend and mentor Richard Bates for nearly 20 years and watched him build one of the strongest and most respected policy teams in Washington, D.C. I’m grateful to have been part of that team, and look forward to contributing to the important work it continues to do on behalf of The Walt Disney Company in my new capacity.”