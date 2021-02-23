Disney Vacation Club has announced that The Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will reopen on May 2, 2021.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has just sent an update with the reopening date for The Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, currently set for May 2, 2021.
- The Villas will be open for Members and their Guests, but the rest of the resort in addition to The Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, Disneyland Park, and Disney California Adventure Park will remain closed.
- They have also reminded Guests that Downtown Disney District is currently open with select dining and shopping locations, but to continue visiting the Disneyland website for the latest information on phased reopening plans.
- DVC Members can learn more about the reopening of The Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.
- The hotels at the Disneyland Resort have been closed since last year, this will mark the first reopening we have seen so far with hopefully more coming soon.