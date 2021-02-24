Disney Cruise Line Cancels All Sailings Through May 2021 and Disney Magic Cruises Through August 10, 2021

Disney Cruise Line has sent an update canceling all sailings through May 2021 and Disney Magic sailings through August 10, 2021. What’s Happening: Disney Cruise Line has sent out a couple of updates dealing with cancellations and the updated guidelines in Canada.

They have canceled all sailings currently going through May 2021.

For the Disney Magic, they have canceled all sailings through August 10, 2021, due to the expectation that international borders will remain closed.

Regarding Canada departures, because of the announcement that ships with more than 100 passengers are not allowed to dock in any Canadian ports until February 28, 2022, Disney Cruise Line is currently looking at options available for Disney Wonder sailings to Alaska.

They have said that once a decision is made, they will be reaching out to Guests that are booked.

Guests who've booked their reservation through a travel agent should contact them directly with any questions. Those who have booked directly with Disney Cruise Line, and have questions after receiving their email on the cancelations, should call (866) 325-6685 or (407) 566-7797.

