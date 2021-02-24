Kermit and Miss Piggy Disney nuiMOs coming to shopDisney March 1st, First Muppets Characters in the Line

shopDisney is expanding the collection of Disney nuiMOs plush figures on Monday, March 1st, with the debut of Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy from The Muppets.

Social media isn't ready for this kind of star power. Miss Piggy and Kermit are coming! Shop new #DisneynuiMOs and outfits on Monday. pic.twitter.com/GKW0mmjsPb — shopDisney (@shopDisney) February 24, 2021

What’s Happening:

Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy will be the first characters from The Muppets to be given the Disney nuiMOs

These new poseable plush figures will debut on shopDisney

The news was first shared by shopDisney through a tweet that shows the new figures dressed in new outfits.

The official Disney nuiMOs instagram account posted another video that shows Kermit fanning Miss Piggy with a leaf.

While none of the posts show the figures without additional outfits on, Miss Piggy is expected to be like Minnie Mouse, who comes with a removable dress. From the photos, we can see that her iconic pearls are included.

In recent Muppets news, all 5 seasons of The Muppet Show are now streaming on Disney+

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)