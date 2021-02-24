FX to Adapt “This is How They Tell Me the World Ends: The Cyberweapons Arms Race” Into Drama Series

FX has acquired the rights to adapt This is How They Tell Me the World Ends: The Cyberweapons Arms Race, from New York Times writer Nicole Perlroth, into a drama series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This is How They Tell Me the World Ends: The Cyberweapons Arms Race is a nonfiction book that comes from New York Times cybersecurity reporter Nicole Perlroth.

The book chronicles the history of cyberwarfare and how the U.S. became vulnerable to attack.

The adaptation is being described as “a far-reaching drama series that grapples with the full scope of what the internet has become — a complex matrix within which all of humanity is inextricably interlinked.”

Tommy Schlamme, who worked on FX’s The Americans and Snowfall , will executive produce the new series along with his producing partner Julie DeJoie.

and , will executive produce the new series along with his producing partner Julie DeJoie. Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the first season of the series and will also executive produce, while Perlroth will also join as a producer. What they’re saying: Writer Nicole Perlroth: "My goal in writing This Is How They Tell Me The World Ends was always to crack open the closed-door discussions about cyber threats, about our vast digital vulnerability. But it was more than that. I wanted to shake us of our complacency and demonstrate just how interconnected our digital universe has become. Tommy immediately got that. It was clear from our first phone call that his enthusiasm for this project was unmatched. I'm thrilled to be partnering and producing alongside Tommy and Julie DeVoie and Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani who have taken such a nuanced and ambitious approach to the screenplay." Read Related Articles "The Americans" Star Matthew Rhys To Executive…

