New Trailer for Disney and Pixar’s “Luca” Releasing Tomorrow

Disney and Pixar have announced via Twitter that we’ll be getting a trailer for the upcoming movie, Luca, tomorrow, Thursday, February 25.

The film is by director Enrico Casarosa ( La Luna) and producer Andrea Warren ( Lava , Cars 3). Luca is about a boy and one amazing summer on the Italian Riviera.

About “Luca”

“Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, the original animated feature is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: he is a sea monster from another world just below the water’s surface.”