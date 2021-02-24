“Star Wars Republic Commando” Is Coming to the Nintendo Switch and Playstation 4 on April 6

by | Feb 24, 2021 11:39 AM Pacific Time

Star Wars Republic Commando has been announced to be coming over to the Nintendo Switch and Playstation 4 on April 6.

What’s Happening:

  • Nintendo and Playstation both released trailers announcing the port of the video game, Star Wars Republic Commando, coming to the Nintendo Switch and Playstation 4 consoles on April 6.
  • Aspyr Media has been tasked with porting the game over to the new systems who have also ported over Star Wars Episode I Racer and the Star Wars: Jedi Knight series.
  • In the game, you play as Delta Squad leader RC-1138 (Boss) as you direct the rest of your squad with command prompts on what to do as you make your way through the story and missions during the Clone Wars.
  • For those that didn’t play Star Wars Republic Commando when it first came out on the Xbox in 2005, you may know of Delta Squad from the television show Star Wars: The Clone Wars in the episode “Witches From the Mist.”
  • Delta Squad leader Boss is voiced by Temuera Morrison, who plays Boba Fett in The Mandalorian and Jango Fett in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones.

What They’re Saying:

  • Ted Staloch, Aspyr Co-founder: “Since its original launch in 2005, Republic Commando continues to be a fan-favorite Star Wars game. We’re honored to be able work with Lucasfilm Games to bring back this beloved moment in franchise history.”

More on “Star Wars Republic Commando”

  • “Chaos has erupted throughout the galaxy. As leader of an elite squad of Republic Commandos, your mission is to infiltrate, dominate, and ultimately, annihilate the enemy. Boss, Fixer, Scorch, and Sev, better known as Delta Squad, are back! Your squad will follow your orders and your lead, working together as a team – instinctively, intelligently, instantly. Relive the legendary campaign.”
  • Welcome to the Clone Wars: Chaos has erupted throughout the galaxy. As leader of an elite squad of Republic Commandos, your mission is to infiltrate, dominate, and ultimately annihilate the enemy.
  • Battle Relentless Enemies: Battle a variety of highly intelligent and deadly enemies—from brutal Trandoshan mercenaries to the flying insectoid warriors of Geonosis.
  • The Squad is Your Weapon: Your squad will follow your orders, performing complex commands and strategic maneuvers. You are their leader. They are your weapon.
 
 
