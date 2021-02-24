Universal Orlando Launches Limited-Time Offer on Vacation Package

Looking for a spring getaway? Universal Orlando Resort has just the deal, inviting guests to take advantage of an incredible offer to save 40 percent on a 4-day, 4-night hotel and ticket vacation package starting at $1,388, after savings, based on a family of four.

This limited-time offer includes: Four days of fun and park-to-park access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure : Home to more than 50 immersive experiences across both theme parks – including soaring into the Forbidden Forest on the epic “story coaster” Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade and jumping into the action-packed world of Jason Bourne in the first-of-its-kind stunt show, The Bourne Stuntacular. Four-night accommodations at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort : Guests can enjoy vibrant, retro-themed rooms and fun for the whole family, including floating around the lazy river and two massive zero-entry pools, rolling a strike at the 10-lane Galaxy Bowl bowling alley, and enjoying something sweet or savory at the Bayliner Diner, home to an expansive menu and grab-and-go options. Plus, Universal Orlando hotel guests get exclusive theme park benefits like Early Park Admission to access the parks an hour before the general public, complimentary transportation throughout the destination and delivery of merchandise purchased throughout the theme parks and Universal CityWalk to their hotel – and more.

To benefit from the 40 percent savings, the vacation package must include Sunday through Thursday travel dates and the booking must be completed by April 19, 2021, for travel through June 24, 2021. Blockout dates and restrictions apply.

Guest can begin booking their vacation package today or visit www.UniversalOrlando.com

Universal Orlando continues to implement its enhanced health and safety procedures and guidelines focused on “screening, spacing and sanitization.” Key measures include screening guests and team members, enforcing social distancing, requiring face coverings, limiting capacity at the theme parks, attractions and hotels and increasing the already-aggressive cleaning and disinfection procedures.