Abigail Spencer Joins Cast of ABC’s “Rebel”

Actress Abigail Spencer has reportedly joined the cast of the upcoming new ABC drama series Rebel, according to Deadline.
- Spencer is set for a recurring role on the new drama series coming to ABC.
- She will play Misha, a brilliant cardiothoracic surgeon who has a painful romantic history with Nate (Keven Zegers) but can’t resist getting involved with studying the Stonemore heart valve for fear that she may have inadvertently harmed hundreds of patients.
- The series, which was created by Krista Vernoff inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich, was also slotted to air on Thursdays at 10 PM starting April 8.
- This will mark Spencer’s sixth project with Vernoff over the past 15 years.
- The series comes from Davis Entertainment, Sony Pictures TV and ABC Signature.
- Some of Spencer’s credits include Hulu’s Reprisal and NBC’s Timeless. She has also had recurring roles on Grey’s Anatomy, Suits and True Detective.
About Rebel:
- “Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Annie Rebel Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She’s a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.”
The series stars:
- Katey Sagal as Annie Rebel Bello
- John Corbett as Grady Bello
- James Lesure as Benji
- Lex Scott Davis as Cassidy
- Tamala Jones as Lana
- Ariela Barer as Ziggie
- Kevin Zegers as Nate
- Sam Palladio as Luke
- Andy Garcia as Cruz
- Dan Bucatinsky as Jason Erickson
- Daniella Garcia as Maddie