Abigail Spencer Joins Cast of ABC’s “Rebel”

Actress Abigail Spencer has reportedly joined the cast of the upcoming new ABC drama series Rebel, according to Deadline.

Spencer is set for a recurring role on the new drama series coming to ABC.

She will play Misha, a brilliant cardiothoracic surgeon who has a painful romantic history with Nate (Keven Zegers) but can’t resist getting involved with studying the Stonemore heart valve for fear that she may have inadvertently harmed hundreds of patients.

The series, which was created by Krista Vernoff inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich, was also slotted to air on Thursdays at 10 PM starting April 8.

This will mark Spencer’s sixth project with Vernoff over the past 15 years.

The series comes from Davis Entertainment, Sony Pictures TV and ABC Signature.

Some of Spencer’s credits include Hulu Reprisal and NBC’s Timeless. She has also had recurring roles on Grey’s Anatomy, Suits and True Detective.

About Rebel:

“Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Annie Rebel Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She’s a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.”

The series stars: