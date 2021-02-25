End Of Service Announced For “Kingdom Hearts Union X” and “Kingdom Hearts Union X Dark Road”

Gamers and Fans of the Kingdom Hearts series may be saddened to learn that Disney and Square Enix have decided that the Kingdom Hearts Union X story will conclude this April, with Union X Dark Road ending service in May.

An end of service announcement has been issued by Disney and Square Enix, revealing that Kingdom Hearts Union X will conclude in April, and Kingdom Hearts Union X Dark Road will end in May.

The message reads: Hello, Keyblade wielders.



Thank you for playing Kingdom Hearts Union X Dark Road. We have an important announcement regarding the future of this title.

The Kingdom Hearts Union X story will conclude this Apr. Following this, Kingdom Hearts Union X Dark Road will end service on May 30, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. (PDT) / May 31, 2021 1:00 (UTC). An offline version of this app will be made available so players can enjoy the entire story. Kingdom Hearts Union X Dark Road will be playable offline and Kingdom Hearts Union X will be available as a theater mode.

It is with a heavy heart that we make this announcement, and we sincerely apologize for the news. The entire KHUXDR team is deeply grateful for all the support and enthusiasm players have shared throughout the years, and we look forward to what the future holds.

We thank you, our players, again for your support and enthusiasm. A short time remains before the end of service on May 30, 2021, but we would love to see everyone continue to enjoy Kingdom Hearts Union χ Dark Road until then.

May your heart be your guiding key.

Also in the announcement is a suspension of sales of Jewels in the game, but noted that all currently owned jewels can be used until the end of service. Google Play points can no longer be used toward jewel purchases.

Following the end of service, the online version of Kingdom Hearts Union X Dark Road will receive an update and become the offline version of the app. This version will be available for free to download and install. The planned schedule and contents are subject to change, and the developers ask for your understanding. End of service (maintenance starts) May 30, 2021 6:00 p.m. (PDT) May 31, 2021 1:00 (UTC) Offline version (Ver 4.4.0) release May 30, 2021 after maintenance ends Offline version (Ver 5.0.0) update Planned for end of September, 2021

Functionality for the Offline Version: Kingdom Hearts Union X Replay story in Theater Mode Watch the story from beginning to end Customize player avatar Most avatar parts will be available for use regardless of what was owned in the online version. Change Keyblade All Keyblades will be available regardless of what was owned in the online version. Story Quests, events, Medal leveling and enhancement, and other playable parts of the game will no longer be available. Play Mini Games / Classic Kingdom The 5 mini games that are currently available in the online version will transfer over to the offline version. There will be no rankings. View your Records You can view your records from the time of data transfer with the version update. Kingdom Hearts Union X Dark Road Unable to play / Ver 4.4.0 will not be playable. It will be playable after the Ver 5.0.0 update.

After Ver 5.0.0: Kingdom Hearts Union X Same as Ver. 4.4.0 Kingdom Hearts Union X Dark Road Enjoy the story and the battles in Main Quest Replay the story in Theater Mode Story will be unlocked up to the ending. Earn BP and materials in World Battle Level up and equip accessories in Stats View the enemies you’ve defeated and Cards you own in Enemy Album & Card Album Buy items with BP in the Shop Craft accessories with the materials you’ve collected in Crafting All Cards can be purchased with BP in the [Shop].

Missions, Events, PVE, Deals, and the Present Box will no longer be available following the end of service.

In accordance with the closure of Deals, Shop Points will no longer be available. It is recommended to use all Shop Points by the end of service.

It is important to note that a portion of a player’s data can be saved onto their device. Please do so by tapping “Save User Data” on the title screen.

This data will be saved onto the player’s device and uninstalling the app or deleting the data will result in not being able to transfer so please proceed with caution.

