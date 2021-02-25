Marvel Holds Virtual “Deadpool Nerdy 30” Event Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Character

Marvel held a virtual celebration in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Merc with a mouth himself – Deadpool. The “Deadpool Nerdy 30” event brought together comic writers and artists who have had a hand in creating this iconic character for a fascinating discussion about their work.
- The event, which was hosted by Marvel’s Ryan Penagos, kicked off with an interview with Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld.
- Liefeld showed off his own copy of “New Mutants #98,” the first appearance of Deadpool, and talked about the 20+ mint copies he has in a storage unit.
- The rest of the event was broken down into panels, each dedicated to a decade of Deadpool comics.
- The first panel covered the 90s and featured co-creator Fabian Nicieza, writer Joe Kelly and artist Ed Mcguinness.
- The three discussed the creation of the character and some of his most familiar details, including the nickname “the merc with a mouth.”
- Nicieza returned for the next panel, which focused on the 2000s, and was joined by writer Gail Simone and writer Daniel Way.
- This group of creators talked about how Deadpool has been the easiest character for them to write because he gave them so much freedom with their stories.
- The 2010s panel featured writer Gerry Duggan, writer Brian Posehn and artist Mike Hawthorne.
- They discussed the meteoric rise in popularity for the character after Ryan Reynolds leaked the test footage for the hit movie.
- Penagos was later joined by Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski to talk about the future of Deadpool in Marvel Comics, which will include a “Deadpool: Black, White and Blood” title coming later this year.
- The talent lineup for this series has not yet been shared, but Cebulski did say there will be some creators who have never worked on the character before.
- Cebulski did also tease “something fun for later this year” that he couldn’t announce at this time.
- You can watch the entire “Deadpool Nerdy 30” event below: