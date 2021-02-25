Phoebe Robinson Will Bring Her Book “Everything’s Trash But It’s Okay” to TV on Freeform

Phoebe Robinson is adapting her book Everything's Trash But It's Okay to television with a series pilot ordered on Disney’s Freeform network.

What’s Happening:

, on Freeform. She’ll be joined by Jonathan Groff, former showrunner for Robinson will also be writing the script for the series, which was given a half-hour comedy pilot order.

She is the co-creator and co-star of the show 2 Dope Queens , which aired on HBO.

, which aired on HBO. The series is being produced by ABC Signature.

About the book “Everything's Trash But It's Okay”

“Written in her trademark unfiltered and singularly witty style, Robinson's latest essay collection is a call to arms. She tackles a wide range of topics, such as giving feminism a tough love talk in hopes it can become more intersectional; telling society's beauty standards to kick rocks; and how being a workaholic with a #NoDaysOff mentality is cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs!

Robinson also gets personal, exploring debt she has hidden from her parents, how dating is mainly a warmed-over bowl of hot mess, and maybe most importantly, meeting Bono not once, but twice. She's struggled with being a woman with a political mind and a woman with an ever-changing jean size. She knows about trash not only because she sees it every day, but also because she's seen about one hundred thousand hours of reality TV and zero hours of Schindler's List.”