Video – Teaser Trailer Released for the Disney and Pixar Movie “Luca”

This morning, we got our first look at Disney and Pixar’s Luca. Check out the trailer below.

What’s Happening:

Disney and Pixar released the first look trailer for the upcoming film, Luca.

In the trailer, we get a good look at Luca and his friend Alberto as they enjoy life on the Italian Riviera. But halfway through, you realize they have a secret, they are sea monsters that the town fears. We’ll be going on an adventure with the group as they try to hide their secret identities while enjoying their home.

The film is by director Enrico Casarosa ( La Luna) and producer Andrea Warren ( Lava , Cars 3).

Luca was announced on July 30 of last year with the release date of June 18, 2021.

was announced on July 30 of last year with the release date of June 18, 2021. Yesterday, we were given the tease by Pixar for the trailer release along with a new poster.

About “Luca”

“Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, the original animated feature is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: he is a sea monster from another world just below the water’s surface.”

Cast List:

Jacob Tremblay ( Room, Wonder ) lends his voice to Luca Paguro, a bright and inventive 13-year-old sea monster with endless curiosity—especially when it comes to the mysterious world above the sea.

Jack Dylan Grazer ( We Are Who We Are, Shazam ) voices Alberto Scorfano, an independent, free-spirited teenage sea monster with unbridled enthusiasm for the human world.

) voices Alberto Scorfano, an independent, free-spirited teenage sea monster with unbridled enthusiasm for the human world. Emma Berman provides the voice of Giulia, an outgoing and charming adventurer who befriends Luca and Alberto.

Maya Rudolph ( Bridesmaids, Saturday Night Live, Big Mouth ) voices Daniela, Luca’s mother.

) voices Daniela, Luca’s mother. Marco Barricelli voices Massimo, Giulia’s father.

Jim Gaffigan (The Pale Tourist, Troop Zero) voices Lorenzo, Luca’s father.

Luca will be heading to theaters on June 18, 2021.