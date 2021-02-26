ABC Audio to Celebrate Women’s History Month With New Video Series “Women’s History in a Minute”

ABC Audio is launching a new series on March 1st in celebration of Women’s History Month. The program “Women’s History in a Minute” will discuss the achievements and contributions of remarkable women who broke barriers, initiated change and paved the way for future generations.

What’s Happening:

On March 1, ABC Audio will debut the first episode of its new four-part video series “Women’s History in a Minute.”

The show will highlight pioneering women through the ages in entertainment, science, sports and politics.

The series will be posted on ABC Power Portal, the first on-demand original video service optimized for radio station websites, apps and social media platforms.

Each episode will focus on five women, with new episodes posting Mondays.

Women who will be featured in “Women’s History in a Minute” include: Viola Davis , the first Black woman to win an Emmy for best actress in a drama Madonna , the best-selling female recording artist of all time Florence Griffith Joyner (“Flo-Jo”), the fastest woman in history Naomi Osaka , the first Japanese player to win the Grand Slam singles and the highest-earning female athlete of all time Shirley Jackson , the first Black woman to receive a PhD from MIT Sally Ride , the first American woman in space Kamala Harris , the first female, first Black and first Asian American U.S. vice president Sandra Day O’Connor , the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court And more



More ABC Audio: