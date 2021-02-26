ABC Audio is launching a new series on March 1st in celebration of Women’s History Month. The program “Women’s History in a Minute” will discuss the achievements and contributions of remarkable women who broke barriers, initiated change and paved the way for future generations.
What’s Happening:
- On March 1, ABC Audio will debut the first episode of its new four-part video series “Women’s History in a Minute.”
- The show will highlight pioneering women through the ages in entertainment, science, sports and politics.
- The series will be posted on ABC Power Portal, the first on-demand original video service optimized for radio station websites, apps and social media platforms.
- Each episode will focus on five women, with new episodes posting Mondays.
- Women who will be featured in “Women’s History in a Minute” include:
- Viola Davis, the first Black woman to win an Emmy for best actress in a drama
- Madonna, the best-selling female recording artist of all time
- Florence Griffith Joyner (“Flo-Jo”), the fastest woman in history
- Naomi Osaka, the first Japanese player to win the Grand Slam singles and the highest-earning female athlete of all time
- Shirley Jackson, the first Black woman to receive a PhD from MIT
- Sally Ride, the first American woman in space
- Kamala Harris, the first female, first Black and first Asian American U.S. vice president
- Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court
- And more
More ABC Audio:
- “Women’s History in a Minute” follows ABC Power Portal’s Black History Month video series which highlighted:
- Justice Thurgood Marshall
- Political pioneer Shirley Chisholm
- BET co-founder Robert L. Johnson
- The Women’s History Month series is part of Power Portal’s goal to offer content celebrating diversity, women’s empowerment and impactful cultural moments in time.